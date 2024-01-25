Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Fabrinet worth $33,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $207.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

