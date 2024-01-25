Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.11 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Essential Utilities worth $36,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 654.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 569,921 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

