Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.53 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Casey’s General Stores worth $37,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $282.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.