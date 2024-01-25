Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 167.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Verra Mobility worth $41,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after buying an additional 812,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after buying an additional 1,759,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,174,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Report on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.