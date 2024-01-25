Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of US Foods worth $33,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in US Foods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 21.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $8,757,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

