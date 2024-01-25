Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Crown worth $39,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

