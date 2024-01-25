Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,515 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Moelis & Company worth $35,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,804,000 after acquiring an additional 219,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $986,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

