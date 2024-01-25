Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,015 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $39,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.54 and a 52 week high of $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

