Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,769 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.91.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $242.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

