Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,563 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $3,908,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $4,799,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

