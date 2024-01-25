Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.