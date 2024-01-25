Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
