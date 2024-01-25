Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 666 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.38% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.