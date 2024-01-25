PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

