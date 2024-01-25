Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 282.17% from the company’s previous close.
PYXS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $31,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
