Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

