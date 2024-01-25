Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 1.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 76,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 51,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUIS. Scotiabank lowered Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.88.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.