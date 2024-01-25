Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.89. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,661,089 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $327.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

