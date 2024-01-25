RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.09 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $794.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.66.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

