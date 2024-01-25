Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 231,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 159,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,937 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

