Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

