Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insperity were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 720,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 98,190 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Insperity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Insperity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.