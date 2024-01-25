Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.