Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kemper were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kemper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Kemper Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

