Raymond James & Associates Has $1.93 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SiTime were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 42.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,129,000 after buying an additional 761,370 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in SiTime by 62.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after buying an additional 344,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 30.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,921,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $597,383 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

SiTime stock opened at $123.01 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

