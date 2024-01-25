Raymond James & Associates Has $1.99 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Silgan were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,708,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 24.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,709,000 after purchasing an additional 975,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Silgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Silgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Silgan stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 in the last ninety days. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

