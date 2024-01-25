Raymond James & Associates Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 866.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

