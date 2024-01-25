Raymond James & Associates Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $92.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

