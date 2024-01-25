Raymond James & Associates Has $2.09 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

QQQJ stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $666.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

