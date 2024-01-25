Raymond James & Associates Has $2.14 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3,673.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

BATS FJUN opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

