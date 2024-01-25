Raymond James & Associates Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,124,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

