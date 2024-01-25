Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 47,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

NYSE:HP opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

