Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
