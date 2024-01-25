Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.32. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

