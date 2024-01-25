Raymond James & Associates Sells 183,366 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,366 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 404,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,344,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

