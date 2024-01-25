Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,928 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 163.72%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

