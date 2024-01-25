Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,516 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Perion Network were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Perion Network by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,959,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after buying an additional 215,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PERI opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

