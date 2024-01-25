Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,208 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roblox were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Roblox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Roblox stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,426,418.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,417 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,327,980. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

