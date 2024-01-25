Raymond James & Associates Sells 783 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,689 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

