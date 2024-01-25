Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $133.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -755.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

