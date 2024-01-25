Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

JHSC opened at $35.68 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

