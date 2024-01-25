Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,909 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,857,000 after buying an additional 201,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,100 over the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

