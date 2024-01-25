Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 20,971 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 138,462 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,665,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS KJUL opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

