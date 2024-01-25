Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 82,915 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 261.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,151,000 after buying an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $898.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.