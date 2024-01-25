Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 130,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 166.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

