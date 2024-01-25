Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8,078.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,097,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,678 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $37,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,804,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $355.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

