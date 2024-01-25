Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 744.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 156,119 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,996,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 588.24%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.