Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,917,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS opened at $29.51 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

