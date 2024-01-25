Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $739,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after buying an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $42,157,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

