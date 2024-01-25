Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.13. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,379 shares of company stock worth $4,535,453. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

